Villagers give thumbs down to plans to build what could be England's biggest windfarm in Calderdale

Villagers have voiced their objections to controversial proposals to build what could be the country’s biggest windfarm on moorland above their Calderdale homes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd has submitted a scoping document to Calderdale Council outlining proposals which would see 41 giant turbines sited at Walshaw Moor, above Hebden Bridge.

Campaigners opposing proposals are concerned about impact the windfarm might have on protective peatland and the moorland habitat, including nesting birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents say each would be as tall as Blackpool Tower and would be visible for miles, impacting on heritage places including Bronte country.

Great Edge above Widdop Reservoir, one of the moorland areas which could be affected by the turbine plan.

But the company argues that the Calderdale Energy Park would be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 250,000 homes and reduce national CO2 emissions by approximately 354,000 tonnes each year.

Wadsworth Parish Council, whose residents live in the area immediately below the moorland, conducted a survey through April and May asking people for their views on the issue.

The council commissioned the survey from researchers Field Locker and the results show 93 per cent of those responding to were opposed to the proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results showed people’s primary concerns were destruction of moorland habitats and wildlife (61 per cent) and possible increased flood risk and destruction of peat (58 per cent).

Coun Jon Kimber, chair of Wadsworth Parish Council, said: “In developing that survey we were particularly careful to avoid any form of bias in the questioning to avoid being accused of asking leading questions.

“The survey revealed that 93 per cent of parishioners who responded were opposed to the development.

“As a result the parish council felt that we had a mandate to formally oppose the windfarm development and resolved to do that unanimously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eight out of 10 people who oppose the windfarm cited either potential risk of flooding or adverse effects on the natural environment as reasons for objection.”

The survey was distributed to more than 85 per cent of households, said Field Locker.

In all, 208 completed returns from around 190 households were received.

The survey showed 87 per cent of those responding believe renewable energy is important to them but more believe it should be offshore.