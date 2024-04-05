Some of the volunteers who cleaned up the site

The dumped waste was spotted up a track near Colden Road and nearby residents were aghast at the scale of the fly-tipping.

On Easter Sunday, residents took action by cleaning up the rubbish and stopped it rolling down into the nearby river. Volunteers even ended up abseiling down parts of the hillside to retrieve items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia Pignataro, one of the volunteers, said: “Within the waste there was lots of private correspondence connected to a house in Nelson, so we can only presume the flytipping comes from that address.

Some of the rubbish that was fly-tipped

"Obviously, we hope that the authorities will look into this and prosecute accordingly. But it remains a concern that people are driving across local authorities to dispose of their waste in such a detrimental manner.