Volunteers help clear-up after fly-tippers dump rubbish in Hebden Bridge countryside
The dumped waste was spotted up a track near Colden Road and nearby residents were aghast at the scale of the fly-tipping.
On Easter Sunday, residents took action by cleaning up the rubbish and stopped it rolling down into the nearby river. Volunteers even ended up abseiling down parts of the hillside to retrieve items.
Lydia Pignataro, one of the volunteers, said: “Within the waste there was lots of private correspondence connected to a house in Nelson, so we can only presume the flytipping comes from that address.
"Obviously, we hope that the authorities will look into this and prosecute accordingly. But it remains a concern that people are driving across local authorities to dispose of their waste in such a detrimental manner.
"Thank you to the volunteers who gave up Easter Sunday to clear the site up.”