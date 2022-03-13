Volunteers needed to help welcome visitors to Hardcastle Crags

There are two opportunities available to join the volunteering team this spring, in either the welcome or ranger teams.

As a welcome volunteer, you’ll help greet visitors to Hardcastle Crags and help them get the most out of their visit. You’ll be a friendly face in the car parks or at Gibson Mill, helping visitors find the best walking routes, picnic spots and nature trails.

The volunteer role also involves making sure visitors know where to find facilities like toilets and the café, answering questions and sharing your passion for the countryside.

Picture: National Trust Images Victoria Holland

The role, which would involve supporting the team on a weekday or weekend, is a great opportunity to learn more about this woodland and help visitors understand what makes this place so special.

There is also an opportunity for volunteer rangers to join the countryside team at Hardcastle Crags, joining volunteer groups on a Thursday or Sunday. Volunteer rangers will support the ranger team with a variety of practical tasks, helping care for the countryside in the popular beauty spot near Hebden Bridge.

National Trust volunteering and community officer, Lottie Timmins, said, “Volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and we couldn’t look after this special place without their hard work and dedication.”

“Volunteering with the National Trust is a great way to learn new skills, meet new people and play your part in looking after places like Hardcastle Crags for future generations. Welcome volunteers play an essential role in welcoming visitors to enjoy a visit to the woodland, making sure they get the most out of their day.”

Hardcastle Crags is made up of over 400 acres of countryside, with 15 miles of footpaths crisscrossing the land.

Lottie continued: “Our volunteer rangers play a huge part in caring for the countryside that makes up Hardcastle Crags. They support our ranger team with a variety of essential tasks, from footpath maintenance and tree planting, to dry stone walling and helping to tackle invasive species.”

“Anyone who wants to get involved will have full training, no experience is necessary. We want to make everyone welcome, so whatever your background, please get in touch.”