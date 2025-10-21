"We need to encourage people to keep coming, not scare them off," says Calder Valley MP as flood defence plans continue to divide opinion

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn says visitors must be encouraged to visit the area and not be put off by “horror stories” about disruption over flood defence plans.

Multi-million pound plans to protect Hebden Bridge from flooding are splitting the town.

Since plans for the Environment Agency scheme were submitted last month, dozens of people have been voicing their views on whether or not they should be approved.

Many are in favour, keen to see the popular tourist town protected from floods like those which have previously caused catastrophic damage and heartache.

Clean up after flooding in Hebden Bridge in 2019

But there are also plenty who are against, raising several serious concerns and warning the defences could do more harm than good.

Once in place, the flood defences should better protect 400 properties, says the Environment Agency, including two schools and key transport routes.

Posting on hid Facebook page, Calder Valley MP Josh said: “I know there has been a lot of frustration in some quarters that this hasn’t been done quicker.

"It is important when discussing this scheme and the response to it that we remember why people on all sides hold such strong views. Some are scared for their homes and the lives they and their families have rebuilt. Fearful that another flood could come with a further threat to life. Anxious about the future of businesses they have poured their lives into. I know many of the independent shops that make Hebden so special already operate on small margins, and they are understandably worried about the disruption of these works.

An artist's impression of how St Pol car park will look at the end of the Hebden Bridge flood alleviation scheme.

"I understand the concerns on all sides, but I also know that the 2015 flood was a one in 250-year event and the 2020 flood was a one in 100-year event. Climate change means we know more flooding is likely, and that’s why we need to do everything possible to keep our community safe. The concerns that have been raised are not new to me or the Environment Agency.

“The Environment Agency tell me that they have held 10 public consultation and information events and brought together 30 “key stakeholder group meetings” including businesses, councillors, town councillors and others who are actively involved in their community. There have also been three specific business events. They’ve delivered two newsletters directly to people’s doors, along with 35 targeted letter drops and 44 news bulletins. They have put a lot of information out through the Eye on Calderdale website, and they have an information centre on Valley Road.

“Most people support the bulk of what is being proposed, and you can read and see the Environment Agency images on their planning application. I know there are a few areas where concerns remain, particularly around traffic, the park, the crane and the area around the Wavy Steps."

Josh then goes on to discuss those areas of concern in more detail before saying: “Hebden Bridge is a town with a lot to offer and great community spirit. During this work I encourage people to keep that spirit alive, whether that is joining the Calder Holmes Park litter pickers, shopping at local businesses to replace the possible reduction in tourist footfall or sharing the amazing and positive sides of our town even more on social media. We need to encourage people to keep coming, not scare them off with horror stories about disruption.”

You can see the full post on Josh’s Facebook page.