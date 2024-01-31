Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes wants to build the houses on the 2.71 hectare site in the south east corner of West End Golf Club at Paddock Lane.

The plans include 32 three-bedroom homes and 38 four-bedroom homes, says the application to Calderdale Council.

There are also 18 affordable houses planned, to meet policy requirements.

The homes will be built on land currently occupied by two holes at West End Golf Club, Paddock Lane, Halifax, if planning permission is granted.

All 18 would be three-bedroom homes which would be sold on the market at a discounted rate, says the company’s supporting planning statement.

The land is currently used by the golf club, providing two holes which form part of the overall 18 hole golf course.

The golf club, the statement goes on to say, will redesign their course to accommodate two additional holes to keep up the 18 without need for them to acquire additional land.

A public space on the eastern edge will be a “usable and attractive” aspect, says Barratt.

Residents have been consulted with leafleting and a question and answer session, it adds.

The has company stressed its commitment to climate challenges, having pledged to deliver all its homes to zero carbon regulated standard by 2030.

Home size has been determined by research data. “The last thing that is needed is to build the wrong homes which people locally don’t want to purchase,” says the planning statement.

The affordable housing will be indistinguishable from the market housing, being built by the same construction workers in the same materials as the private homes, says Barratt, adding it is likely to use a significant number of local workers.

Barratt concludes: “It is considered that the application proposals create a sustainable, high quality and accessible housing development which will provide significant social and economic benefits to Halifax.

“The supporting documentation demonstrates that any potential adverse impacts can be satisfactorily mitigated.”

To view the application, reference 24/00071/FUL, visit the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.