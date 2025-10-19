Work is underway to transform land in Sowerby Bridge into a new community of affordable homes.

Together Housing is working with Termrim Construction to create 30 homes for affordable rent at Rawson Wood - a former brownfield site previously occupied by an extra care scheme which was demolished in 2018.

The development will feature a mix of two and three-bedroom homes designed to meet a wide range of housing needs.

Three of the homes will include enhanced accessibility features such as level-access showers, wider parking bays, and hoist-ready infrastructure.

The new development is in Sowerby Bridge

The Rawson Wood site, funded by Homes England, will also be entirely gas-free and each home will be equipped with air source heat pumps and solar PV systems to help lower carbon emissions.

Mark Dunford, executive director of Finance and Commercial at Together Housing, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Calderdale Council once again to increase the supply of affordable housing at such a critical time when demand for affordable, high-quality homes continues to grow across Calderdale and the wider region.

"This development not only provides much needed homes but also shows how effective partnership working can help unlock the potential of underused land to benefit local communities in a sustainable way.”

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, added: “Thanks to some great partnership work, these planned affordable homes will meet a number of our priorities – helping families to settle in Calderdale and build a thriving life, contributing to our vibrant towns, whilst also protecting our borough’s distinctive environment through action to tackle climate change.”