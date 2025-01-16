Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of wagons infilling a Calderdale quarry site where new homes are planned is set to double

Calderdale Council has permitted a request to allow around 90 lorry movements a day in and out of Pond Quarry at Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Objectors to proposals by applicant Edward Marshall to vary an existing planning condition – the 75-home plan has previously already been green-lit – were worried about the impact on surrounding roads, which they argue are congested and near schools.

In particular, the wagon entrance – which is a different access to the one the completed homes scheme will have – is near Trinity Academy St Chad’s which has no car park and residents and staff have to park on both sides of the road, councillors heard.

Pond Quarry entrance, Brighouse. Picture: Google

However, the benefit is that doubling the loads will see the infilling completed sooner, said planning officers, and a new condition says it must be done within two-and-a-half years.

Newer conditions now state restoration operations will be limited to between 7am and 6pm, Mondays to Fridays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, with no working on Saturday afternoons, Sundays or bank holidays.

Importation of infill materials during school term time is not permitted between 8.30am and 9.15am, and 3pm to 3.45pm, Mondays to Fridays.

A community liaison group is also to be set up to resolve issues which might arise.

Ward councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse), who opposed the increase in movements, would welcome opportunity for continued engagement with the operator, councillors heard.

The condition variation itself states that heavy good vehicles importing infill materials shall not exceed 220 vehicles each way per week, with a maximum of 45 movements in and 45 movements out on any one day during school term time, and 48 movements in and 48 movements out on any one day during school holidays.

The committee agreed to be mindful to permit the increases subject to legal agreement.

Representing the applicant, Richard Lord said the company was experienced at infill projects and drivers would be given clear instruction in line with the planning conditions.

It aimed to work to the highest standard to achieve minimal impact on residents, he said.