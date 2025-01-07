Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors are set to decide the future of a Calderdale waste and recycling centre.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet meets next Monday (January 13) and will be presented with two options for Elland tip to consider to save money.

Those options are to close the site completely or closing all of Calderdale’s waste and recycling centres for two days a week.]

The council is facing a battle to balance its budget and, for the second year running, cabinet members are being asked to cut the service.

Elland Recycling Centre at Huddersfield Road, Elland.

In cash terms, it is estimated the council will be able to save around £180,000 a year if councillors agree to make the changes.

Last year there was an outcry from Elland residents and councillors when a proposal, later put on ice, was made to close the town’s waste and recycling centre at Ainleys.

The argument made was that the town is close enough to other centres – at Brighouse, Halifax and Sowerby Bridge – which residents could use, but critics said it could result in more traffic on the roads, bigger queues at other centres and more fly-tipping.

Calderdale Liberal Democrats have suggested the council could look to close all its five centres for two days a week mid-week on a rota when they were less busy to make savings, arguing this would be much less disruptive all round.

This would be done on a “staggered” basis, ensuring an alternative centre will be available each day of the week.

A permit system, aimed at ensuring only Calderdale residents can use the centres, has paid off in terms of making some savings, the councillors are told in the report.

If approved, changes will mean the council is still meeting national standards of provision – these recommend one centre per 120,000 inhabitants (or 50,000 households).

In Calderdale, there is a ratio of one site per 42,000 residents (and one for every 19,000 households), according to the report.

