Work set to improve heating systems at Todmorden Sports Centre

This follows a successful bid to The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, to replace the current, ageing boilers and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) unit at Todmorden Sports Centre. The Scheme, being managed nationally by Salix Finance, aims to put the public sector at the forefront of decarbonising buildings in the UK.

The current heating system, used to heat the building and swimming pool, will be replaced with an air source heat pump, as well as additional energy efficiency measures, including solar panels on the roof to reduce electricity requirements for the building.

Todmorden Sports Centre is currently one of the highest carbon emitting buildings in the Council’s estate. The project will save 275 tonnes of carbon emissions associated with the building and reduce the carbon emissions associated with the energy use of the Council’s whole estate by around 6% per year, supporting progress towards the borough’s net zero targets.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todmorden Sports Centre

A contractor for the works will shortly be appointed by the Council and designs for the scheme carried out. Work is due to start on site later this year.

Todmorden Sports Centre is the latest building to benefit from heat pump technology, following on from air/ground source pump installation last year at Bankfield Museum, Brighouse Library, Todmorden Market Hall, Manor Heath jungle experience, Spring Hall register office and Halifax Town Hall, using funding from previous rounds of the BEIS scheme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been successful in securing this significant funding to support the replacement of the heating system at Todmorden Sports Centre. This follows previous work at a number of our historic buildings in the borough.

“As one of the highest carbon emitting buildings owned by the Council, it’s important that we can use alternative energy sources and support our efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“This work will make a significant contribution to reducing our in-house carbon emissions, supporting the ambition for the borough to be carbon neutral by 2038 at the latest, with significant progress by 2030.”

Client Support Officer from Salix Finance Robert De Grouchy, said: “We are very pleased to be joining the Council on its decarbonisation journey. It’s an incredible challenge and we are happy to support the borough to be carbon neutral by 2038.”