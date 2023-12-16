Work on a flood alleviation scheme to protect a part of Halifax could begin early next year.

The preferred scheme for Copley involves drainage work at Copley Cricket Club, on Copley Lane, to reduce the risk of floodwater passing through the railway embankment, flood partners have heard at a recent meeting.

Senior Environment Agency adviser Paul Swales said this would include sheet piling through the existing embankment, which surrounds the village, to improve its condition and extend its life.

Street furniture will also be introduced to reduce the risk of flooding from surface water which flows from Copley Lane entering properties.

Paul Swales from the Environment Agency

Mr Swales reported the outline business case for the project was approved in August.

As 99 per cent of the sheet piling does not require planning permission, the aim was to bring this element of work forward, with plans to start it at the beginning of 2024, he said.

Positive talks had taken place with 11 residents who stood to lose part of their gardens for a period of time while early work was carried out, Mr Swales told Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board members.

The work is to create the space to undertake the piling works on the existing embankment.

Around 50 people had also attended a meeting to discuss the Copley project proposals more widely, he said.

A canal overflow is also being considered to also try and alleviate Copley Lane issues.