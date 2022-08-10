Yorkshire Water considering hose pipe ban as reservoir levels in region drop

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three companies – Southern Water, Thames Water and South East Water – have already implemented restrictions due to what has been one of the driest summers on record.

Yorkshire Water, which has five million customers, says they could follow suit because of the ongoing dry weather.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50 per cent, which is 20 per cent lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region.

"With those things in mind, we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region.