Yorkshire Water denies bid for hosepipe ban

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Yorkshire Water, which serves five million customers, said it had not yet made any such application despite reports it was among three water companies to have applied for permits from the Environment Agency.

The Guardian says it has seen leaked Environment Agency documents showing that the company has applied for a drought permit allowing a ban. Severn Trent and South West Water was also report to have made applications. The Environment Agency did not wish to comment.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said that a ban is under consideration but said no application for a permit has been made yet. They said: “Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50 per cent, which is 20 per cent lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region. With those things in mind we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region. As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we’re considering implementing.”

Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir., as the heatwave continues across the country. Picture by Simon Hulme 10th August 2022

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a ban is in place, people must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply - ruling out a number of jobs around the home which people might believe are exempt, such as washing your car.

Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir., as the heatwave continues across the country. Picture by Simon Hulme 10th August 2022