The water company announced a hosepipe ban which will start on Friday, August 26.

It says water usage was down over the weekend, when temperatures reached 30 degrees, compared to the previous spell of hot weather in July.

The heatwave in July saw water usage surge to 1.5 billion litres a day.

Low water levels at Grimwith Reservoir near Grassington North Yorkshire.

Whereas last weekend’s peak was around 100 million litres lower.

Yorkshire Water has also stepped its leakage activity up further, boosting the number of leaks it can find and fix.

The company currently has more than 500 people tackling leaky pipes, in a bid to save as much water as possible.

Martyn Hattersley, Head of Demand Management at Yorkshire Water, said: “This week the Environment Agency announced that Yorkshire is officially in a drought, and with parts of the region seeing the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago, our reservoirs are low, at below 50 per cent full.

"Our customers understand the challenge we’re currently facing and whilst we’re increasing efforts to save as much water as possible from leaky pipes, our customers are doing their bit to save water at home too.

“A sincere thank you to our customers for using water wisely.

"By reducing the amount of water used, we can help to keep as much water in reservoirs as possible and protect the environment.