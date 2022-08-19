Yorkshire Water thanks customers for conserving water
Yorkshire Water has thanked customers for saving water last weekend.
The water company announced a hosepipe ban which will start on Friday, August 26.
It says water usage was down over the weekend, when temperatures reached 30 degrees, compared to the previous spell of hot weather in July.
The heatwave in July saw water usage surge to 1.5 billion litres a day.
Most Popular
-
1
Councillor warns parents to be vigilant after finding canisters of nitrous oxide in Halifax park
-
2
Appeal for witnesses to assault on man in Halifax which left victim with life-changing injuries
-
3
"There was litter absolutely everywhere" - Visitors to Lumb Falls near Hebden Bridge told to clean up their act
-
4
Jail for rolling pin robber who struck at Halifax house party
-
5
UK drought: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam
Whereas last weekend’s peak was around 100 million litres lower.
Yorkshire Water has also stepped its leakage activity up further, boosting the number of leaks it can find and fix.
The company currently has more than 500 people tackling leaky pipes, in a bid to save as much water as possible.
Martyn Hattersley, Head of Demand Management at Yorkshire Water, said: “This week the Environment Agency announced that Yorkshire is officially in a drought, and with parts of the region seeing the lowest rainfall since our records began more than 130 years ago, our reservoirs are low, at below 50 per cent full.
"Our customers understand the challenge we’re currently facing and whilst we’re increasing efforts to save as much water as possible from leaky pipes, our customers are doing their bit to save water at home too.
“A sincere thank you to our customers for using water wisely.
"By reducing the amount of water used, we can help to keep as much water in reservoirs as possible and protect the environment.
"As the ground is incredibly dry, we would need a few months of wet weather to help them return to their usual levels, so it’s really important that people keep taking steps to save water.”