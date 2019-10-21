Estate agents launches new sponsorship with Todmorden Taekwondo club

Face2Face Estate Agents has announced a new sponsorship with Todmorden Taekwondo club TSX International.

The business has invested £2,000 in new equipment for the club run by former British Taekwondo champion Keith Raistrick.

Hundreds of new punch pads and kick shields are now being put to good use by the 200-plus students that come through the club doors every week.

The sponsorship is a first for Face2Face Estate Agents – which has a branch in Todmorden - and came about as a result of managing director Jonathan Swire’s long-standing relationship with the club.

He said: “This club brings countless benefits in terms of fitness, self-defence and a sense of belonging.

“My personal involvement began when my own children became students of this ancient martial art around 16 years ago and when the opportunity to help Keith arose, I jumped at it.

“It’s great to see young and old using the new equipment to perfect their moves and we hope our sponsorship will be having a positive impact for many years to come.”

Keith said: “Students are now able to practise their moves and all the new bits of kit are essential teaching aids.

“I’ve known Jonathan and his family for a long time and we’re really delighted that Face2Face Estate Agents has decided to support our family-owned and orientated club in this way.

“We’re already getting great feedback from the students about the new equipment – and I genuinely hope that we’ll now have a few more British champions in the making.”

