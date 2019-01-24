Event to prepare firms for Brexit

The University Business Centre (UBC), based at Halifax Piece Mill, will be the venue for an event entitled ‘Preparing for Uncertainty - The Brexit Scenarios’ on Wednesday, February 27.

Leeds Business School is providing the workshop for business leaders and managers to develop a number of scenarios to consider the issue of the departure (or otherwise) from the European Union.

The session is suitable for all sizes of businesses.

A spokesman said: “Scenarios is a well-used tool of Futures and Foresight, the interdisciplinary practice to consider the probable, possible and/or creatable futures. Because it is so difficult to predict only one future for leaving the EU, we propose to help business leaders and managers consider four scenarios, from which plans can be made to tackle what eventually happens.”

Visit https://bit.ly/2Fq1AIR to book a place (£30 per person or to find out more.