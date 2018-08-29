Evie and friends raise hundreds for charity with triathlon

Ten-year-old Evie Tasker’s latest fundraising effort has raised more than £700 for Overgate Hospice.

Evie, from Ovenden, was joined by two friends, Ruby Tolley, 10, and her sister Lola, 11, from Warley in a charity triathlon.

The trio swam 200m at Brighouse pool, then did a 5k bike ride and a 1k run at Wellholme Park, with Ruby and Lola raising £505 from Bradford Hospital’s children’s charity.

“As challenging as it was, the girls absolutely loved it,” said Evie’s mum Steph Bray.

“The girls would like to thank Brighouse Pool for making the triathlon possible and thank everyone for their kind donations, especially our sponsors Brightline Designs, PM Training & Industrial Services and SRC Electrics, plus Taylor’s printing shop.”