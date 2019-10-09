Faith PR lands contract with Thornton and Ross

Brighouse-based Faith PR has been appointed by Thornton and Ross (T&R) to deliver the UK launch of The Future of Healthcare Report 2019.

The major report, carried out for parent company STADA, is one of the largest studies of its kind and examines how future technologies and trends will shape the healthcare industry.

Faith PR will be providing PR, social media and marketing solutions, promoting the T&R project to healthcare professionals on a regional and national level.

The account is headed up by Faith’s managing director Stefanie Hopkins, together with account director Gill Bowker.

Stefanie said: “Adding this business to our portfolio is a real coup for us, as we love working with clients to increase their regular media presence and achieve their ambitions through PR.

“As a team, we’re very proud to be working with one of the region’s largest firms and especially one which has strong regional heritage.”