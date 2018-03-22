Families warned of “potential safety issue” after children’s car seat recalled

A range of children’s car seats have had to be recalled due to a “potential safety issue”.

Parents who use a DUALFIX car seat made by the company Britax Römer are being urged to check the serial number of their product before using again, to see if they are affected.

A statement on Britax Römer’s website reads: “Britax Römer issued a voluntary recall of certain classic DUALFIX child car seats due to a potential safety issue with a component in these seats.

“This potentially affected component was used in production batches sold between 3rd November 2017 and 22nd March 2018.

“Britax Römer identified the cause of this potential issue and can confirm that DUALFIX car seats outside the batch involved are not affected.

“The specific component is not used in any other Britax Römer products, including all other versions of the DUALFIX.”

The company did not disclose which component was affected, but do provide a step-by-step guide on how to find your serial number and check if your product needs sending back, which can be found by clicking here.

Customers who find they are affected will be issued with a replacement.