Family and friends join Halifax’s Betty celebrating her 100th birthday

Family from all over the country arrived to help Elizabeth - Betty - Eagland celebrate her 100th birthday.

Born in Copley, Halifax, she returned to live in the village several times in her life and Betty’s party for family and friends was held at Copley Mill House, where she now resides.

She and her husband Leonard, who passed away 25 years ago, were married at Halifax Parish Church in 1942 and having left Copley at 14 the couple returned to make their home there, doing the same after a time living at Salterhebble.

Educated at All Saints School, Halifax, she started work at woollen company Paton and Baldwin’s, Halifax, until her elder daughter Diane was born, followed some years later by younger daughter Joan.

But until she retired Betty often helped out in the school canteens at Copley School and Salterhebble School.

When she was younger she enjoyed going cycling and youth hostelling, and she enjoyed many happy times with her family on camping and caravan holidays. She has five granchildren and three great-grandchildren and family members made her birthday party and occasion to remember.

Betty also received civic congratulations with a visit from Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali.