Family grieve for ‘lovely son’ after Brighouse teen falls to death on mountain

Tributes have been paid to Brighouse teenager who died following a fall on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands.

Police in Scotland confirmed that Timothy Murray, 16, died as a result of a fall while walking on Stac Pollaidh, north of Ullapool, police said.

His devastated family paid tribute to him in a statement that was released through Police Scotland.

"It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son," the statement said.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Emergency services were made aware of the incident after the 16-year-old was reported overdue shortly before 4.45pm on Sunday, August 26.

Sergeant Kay MacRae from the police force said: "Our thoughts are with Timothy's family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths."

The teenager was located a short time later by the HM Coastguard helicopter and his body was recovered by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team.

Posting on their Facebook page the team said: "Last night the team was tasked to search Stac Pollaidh, North of Ullapool for a missing 16-year-old boy.

"It is with great sadness that he was located having fallen a substantial distance, sustaining fatal injuries.

"In darkness and poor visibility the team were able to locate and stretcher carry the remains off the hill.

"Our thoughts were and remain very much with his family at this very difficult time.