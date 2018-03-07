Family of young woman who died from devastating disease carry on her charity mission

Family and friends of a young woman who died from a devastating illness are ensuring that her memory lives on through the work of her charity.

Emma Beal, daughter of Rastrick Councillor Christine Beal, died in September 2017 after she had battled mitochondrial disease.

The 28-year-old was on holiday in Turkey with her fiancé Paul Bates when she was taken ill.

Sadly, she died unexpectedly of heart failure caused by the disease just before the charity My Mito Mission was launched.

She was very much at the centre of setting up My Mito Mission and inspired her family and friends to carry on in her name.

Ps4fitness has chosen to support this charity throughout the year by raising money and awareness of the terrible disease.

It is planning to conduct a series of charity events throughout the year, starting with a kids’ boxercise course.

The course is for four weeks and is every Sunday at 9.30am starting on March 11. It is for children aged from five to 16-years-old.

Christine said: “We are delighted that Paul had chosen to support Emma’s Mito Mission with this new project.

“Mitochondrial disease affects people of all ages, including babies and children.

“It restricts energy production, damaging the body in varying ways. There is currently no cure.

“Helping us to raise vital awareness and funds for research is fantastic – especially in a way which can also help children stay healthy, whilst having fun and learning a new skill.”

The genetic disorder affects mitochondria – or mito for short. They are the “battery packs” in each cell which then fail to make energy properly. This causes fatigue and also damage to the body.

