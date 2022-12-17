Family pay tribute to 71-year-old granddad after he dies following collision with car in Brighouse

Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy, who was 71 and from Huddersfield died on Tuesday (6 December), after suffering injuries in a collision with a silver Alfa Romeo on Huddersfield Road.

Peter was a pedestrian in the collision, which happened near to the junction of Woodhouse Lane at around 8.55pm on Saturday, 3 December.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers.

Peter’s family have also issued a tribute: “Pete was one of life’s characters. He was very well known in Huddersfield amateur rugby league circles and was a stalwart of Deighton Woolpack club.

“He always had a smile and stories for many people and was a much-loved husband, dad, father-in-law and grandad, as well as a friend to many.

"He will be sadly missed.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat