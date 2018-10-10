Famous Dorothy Stevens dance studio in Lightcliffe up for auction at this price

A Lightcliffe dance studio made famous by teacher Dorothy Stevens is up for auction.

The former Dorothy Stevens Dance Studio of Wakefield Road is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £325,000 - 350,000.

Plans to demolish historic Dorothy Stevens dance studio

The site has outline plans to knock down the building and create four new houses.

Miss Dorothy Stevens become famous in ballet circles in Britain and around the world.

She owned the Ballet and Theatre School at Holme House in Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, for many decades.

The auction by Charnock Bates will be held at The Rock Inn Hotel, Holywell Green, Halifax on Tuesday November 20 at 6:30pm.