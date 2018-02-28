Fancy treading the runway in our annual competition

We’re looking for entrants to our annual Runway competition.

Now in its sixth year, Runway - a search for aspiring models - is a collaboration between Harveys department store, the Courier and model agency Morton Gledhill: The Fashion team who are based in Huddersfield.

The competition takes place on March 21 at Harveys Summer Women’s Fashion launch when finalists will model the latest brands at the Halifax store in front of a live audience and a panel of judges.

The winner will walk away with a £250 voucher to spend at Harveys, an introduction to modelling course with Morton Gledhill and a fashion shoot with a professional photographer.

The 2015 winner Chloe Lockley-Middleton from Southowram followed her success by becoming a contestant on last-year’s Britain’s Next Top Model.

Current holder of the Runway title Ellie Smith will be there on the night to present 2018’s winner with her prizes.

Experience of modelling is not necessary as all entrants will be taught the basics before the show by professionals.

“This really is a wonderful opportunity for young women who would like to see if they have what it takes to be a model,” said Bernadette Gledhill.

Added Tony Murray from Harveys: “I think the competition and our annual fashion event complement one another perfectly.”

lRunway is open to women who reside in Calderdale and who are aged 15 and over on the day of the event (Wednesday, March 21).

Finalists will be required to attend a pre-show walk through on the evening of March 20. To enter, send two photographs - one head shot one full length to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk with your name, age and daytime contact number by Friday, March 2.

If you are under 18 please provide contact details for a parent.