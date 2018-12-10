Fantastic pictures show how Illuminating Halifax gave historic buildings a chance to shine THREE landmark buildings in Halifax were lit up in spectacular style this weekend. Square Chapel Art Centre, the Piece Hall and the Halifax Minster all took part in the Illuminating Halifax event. 1. Dramatic show Thousands of people saw sound and light projections bringing to life the Square Chapel Arts Centre, which this year marked its 30th anniversary, Charlotte Graham jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Display The art centre marked 30 years with a 10-minute light and sound show. Charlotte Graham jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Technology Lasers lit up coats of arms on the ceiling of the 900-year-old Minster in a display celebrating its first organist, William Herschel. Charlotte Graham jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Community They showed images of people who have played a part in the life of the chapel, Charlotte Graham jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3