Square Chapel lights up for Illuminating Halifax

Fantastic pictures show how Illuminating Halifax gave historic buildings a chance to shine

THREE landmark buildings in Halifax were lit up in spectacular style this weekend.

Square Chapel Art Centre, the Piece Hall and the Halifax Minster all took part in the Illuminating Halifax event.

Thousands of people saw sound and light projections bringing to life the Square Chapel Arts Centre, which this year marked its 30th anniversary,

The art centre marked 30 years with a 10-minute light and sound show.

Lasers lit up coats of arms on the ceiling of the 900-year-old Minster in a display celebrating its first organist, William Herschel.

They showed images of people who have played a part in the life of the chapel,

