Far From Blue: Cambridge rower's proud Northern roots

A precocious University of Cambridge athlete with strong family ties to Todmorden is gearing up to compete in the world-famous Boat Race against the University of Oxford this weekend.

Keen to make up for his university's 2017 loss in the historic rowing race along the legendary 4.2 miles of the Thames in West London, Charles Fisher (24) - who previously rowed in the 2016 winning Cambridge Blue Boat as a 22-year-old - is hoping that his presence in the bow seat will carry the Cambridge team to their second victory in six years.

Charles' father, John, was born in Burnley and lived in Brierfield until the age of 23, while his paternal grandmother, Kathleen Fisher, was born in Todmorden and now lives in Clitheroe. Despite himself being born in Hammersmith in London, Charles is familiar with his Northern roots, having even trained at Roefield Leisure Centre when visiting his grandmother over Christmas.

"We're incredibly proud," said John, who worked as a solicitor in Hong Kong from 1983 to 1991 and now practices as a notary public at his own London firm. "Charles is very driven: he's trained three times a day, six days a week since he was 14. He's had to give up everything apart from work and rowing - you can't have a social life."

The Vice-President of the Cambridge University Boat Club, Charles has enjoyed a glittering academic and sporting career to date. Having won an academic scholarship to King’s College School in Wimbledon, Charles won the school's debating competition in the lower and upper sixth years and the school’s Outstanding Sportsman of the Year Award when he was 18.

Already a gold medal winner for Great Britain at Junior Level in rowing, Charles - who spent his gap year at Leander Rowing Club, the most successful Olympic sports club in the world - is aiming to represent Great Britain again in the World under-25 Rowing Championships in Shanghai in August. But first and foremost is Saturday's Boat Race.

"The year at Leander was invaluable," said John of his son's development ahead of the 164th edition of the event. "He was naturally predisposed to rowing, but unless you're Sir Matthew Pinsent, it's almost impossible to go from junior rowing to row in the boat race - you just wouldn't be strong enough."

Currently studying for a MPhil (Master of Philosophy) on the consequences of the break up of the Ottoman Empire in 1918 and Wahhabism - the fanatical doctrine behind Al Qaeda and Isis - Charles and his three siblings Stephanie (32), Juliette (30), and James (25) have all enjoyed academic success, with Charles himself having graduated with a first in History BA from St John’s College at Cambridge last summer.

Herself a National Rowing Champion of Great Britain when she was 15, Stephanie is a chartered accountant with Burberry after obtaining a first in law and accountancy from Leeds University, while Juliette is a solicitor with Linklaters in Hong Kong where she lives with her husband, a Goldman Sachs senior executive, after obtaining a degree in Maths at Lady Margaret Hall College at Oxford.

Meanwhile, James works in corporate finance at PriceWaterhouse Coopers after obtaining a degree in Geography from Oxford, where he also rowed for Mansfield College, with John - who lives in Kew in West London with his wife, Mary - saying: "Charles has had an outstanding academic career; I'm proud of all four of my children."

Keen to qualify as a solicitor with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a law firm founded in 1743 in London, upon leaving Cambridge, Charles also harbours hopes of standing for Parliament for the Conservative party, with his father pointing out the relevance of his degree in a political zeitgeist increasingly dominated by extremism.

"In researching for his degree, he learned about Wahabbism and how it's very relevant today, too: that appealed to him," said John. "He's always been very interested in politics, and if he goes into Parliament it could also be useful to have a specialist knowledge of Wahabbism."

But with the overall standings in the Boat Race currently standing at 82-80 to Cambridge's Light Blues, extending his university's lead is foremost on Charles' mind alongside a certain stretch of river between Putney and Mortlake in West London and the palpable history of a race held annually since 1856.

"We'll all be watching," said John.