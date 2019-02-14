Farmer Rachel praised by NFU

An upland livestock farmer from Ripponden has been recognised by the NFU for her outstanding contribution as its West Riding County Chairman.

Rachel Hallos has been announced the North East regional winner of the NFU’s annual Meurig Raymond Award after two years of tireless work on behalf of her fellow farmers.

She will now be considered for the national award, which will be presented next week at the NFU’s annual conference in Birmingham.

NFU regional director Adam Bedford said: “Rachel’s contribution has been quite remarkable.

“Since taking on her County Chairman role she has proved an unstoppable force – working to tackle the key issues facing her fellow farmers.”

Rachel said: “I feel honoured to be recognised in this way but can only say that I’m just doing the job I was asked to do by our farmer members.”