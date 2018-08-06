Father caught speeding at over 100mph with his baby in an unsecured car seat on M62 in Yorkshire

A man was caught driving at 105mph on the M62 - while his six-week-old baby was in an 'unrestrained' car seat.

The driver, who was also travelling with his wife, was pulled over by PC Martin Willis on the eastbound stretch of the motorway near Scammonden.

Calls for more motorway police as 60,000 speeding drivers fined

He was clocked at 105mph on a speed gun and when the officer checked his vehicle, he found that the baby was not restrained in the car seat, which was facing the wrong way and also unsecured.

Yorkshire company director filmed giving speed camera the finger