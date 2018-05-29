Fax appeal for information

Halifax RLFC is appealing for information about an incident that took place at the Summer Bash in Blackpool on Saturday night.

A message on the club’s Twitter account says: “Dear supporters, we are appealing to any supporters who travelled to the Summer Bash that may have mobile phone footage or photographs of an incident which took place near the concourse bar area underneath the supporters stand in the lead up to or after the Toronto game.

“If you have any media from around these times please forward them to DPO@HALIFAXRLFC.CO.UK.”

Halifax beat Featherstone 24-18 in their Summer Bash game over the weekend.