Fears growing in Calderdale over 'rapid rise' of water levels of the River Calder

Parts of the Calder Valley remain on alert of potential flooding as concerns grow over the water levels of the River Calder.

The Environment Agency has already issued a flooding alert for the upper of the River Calder catchment area and are advising people to be prepared.

Water levels of the River Calder in Mytholmroyd

People in the valley are being advised to test their flood defences and be extra vigilant.

Karl Boggis, Chair of Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens, has also released information about the situation.

He said: “I've just disturbed our Flood Wardens Duty Officer in the middle of a multi agency meeting.

"He told me that they are concerned, and that the message has got to be, be prepared and extra vigilant.

"Our river gauge is showing a rapid rise over the next few hours and the ground is already very wet, so the Calder is going to respond.

"If you have flood gates / barriers now is the time to get them together and practise their installation, and the same goes for knowing that your sump and pump are going to work.

"Alerts are likely to be issued, and you will have seen that the EA have installed barriers and defences wherever they can. The EA incident room will shortly open and any further updates will be posted. Please stay vigilant and safe”.