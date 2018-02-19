Fight continues against vandals leaving syringes, condoms and sex toys in Calderdale park

A firends group has been set up to improve facilities at a Calderdale park after residents complained of anti-social behaviour and 'syringes, condoms and sex toys' being left in the area.

It was reported in October last year that vandals were repeatedly trashing Finkil Street play area in Brighouse by damaging equipment, writing obscenities on posts and leaving objects in the park including syringes, condoms, sex toys and used sanitary towels.

Councillor George Robinson (Hipp/Light, Con) said that following the antisocial behaviour issues in Hove Edge, progress is in full swing for the ‘Friends of Finkil Street Park’: a group of residents who are determined to improve facilities in their local play area.

"The group held a meeting this month to discuss the range of options available with associated costs.

"Councillors are looking into the possibility of using some Ward Forum monies to kick start the project, with other possible funding streams being grants and indeed fundraising.

"Without wishing to echo sentiment stemming from a 1960’s counterculture youth movement, decisions should be made by the community - not a bunch of Councillors or council officers in a Town Hall backroom cupboard.

"The Hove Edge residents are leading the project, selecting what play equipment they would like and where this should be placed."

Damage to the play area has seen two items removed.

Andrew Pitts, Calderdale Council’s Head of Neighbourhoods, speaking back in October 2017, said: “It is with regret that the council has had to remove the basket swing, and will be taking away the large seesaw and the wooden posts surrounding both areas. These items are now damaged beyond repair and are not safe to use.

“A community group would be in a much stronger position to attract external grants to fund any work required.

“We have new community safety wardens who will start patrolling across Calderdale 24/7 in the next few weeks, and will focus on areas with the greatest need. We also plan to level out the area with soil, creating a wild flower bed and grass area.”

