Film shot in Calder Valley picked up for distribution in North America

A mockumentary filmed in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge has been picked up for distribution in North America.

Jim Miskell, an amateur filmmaker, was inspired to make the film based on his own experiences playing the video game GoldenEye as a teenager growing up in Todmorden.

He said: “I decided to make the film as I realised no one had ever made a ‘mockumentary’ about video games which is such a rich topic for humour.

“The only problem was I had never studied film or writing and I am dyslexic, but I cracked on with the process not knowing where it would take me. After two years I had a finished script which I felt confident to go ahead with and shoot.” The film was shot over three days in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden and over 250 people attended the premiere at Hebden Bridge Picture House. The film turned out better than Jim could of hoped and has been picked up for distribution in North America on dvd and streaming services. Jim said: “I never planned to get the film distributed, I just made it for fun. After releasing a rough cut of the film online the feedback was overwhelmingly positive with people messaging and tweeting me begging for a sequel or a DVD of the film.

“I contacted one cult film distributor and within a week we had agreed a deal. It was an amazing day signing the contract and I definitely got a little emotional knowing three years of non stop work had paid off.”