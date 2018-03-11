Final countdown to take on 'The Beast' from ITV's The Chase

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett from ITV’s hit quiz show, The Chase, will be returning to West Yorkshire to once again put his reputation on the line in order to raise money for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust (LCYCT).

A Beast Of A Quiz, which in 2017 raised over £4,000 for the LCYCT, will take place in the Crystal Ballroom at Bertie’s in Elland on Saturday March 17, and this year features a meet and greet experience with The Beast himself.

On returning to the event, Mark said: “I am delighted to be back supporting the team at the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and am really looking forward to meeting those who are brave enough to challenge me!

"It will be a great night, packed with lots of fun and laughs, and we’ll be raising vital funds for a great cause as well.”

Halifax based firm Sovereign Wealth retains lead sponsorship of the event, and Sheena Doherty, a Principal Partner said: “To be able to support such an amazing charity at this event again is amazing. I thoroughly enjoyed the 2017 quiz and hopefully someone can beat The Beast this year.”

Pam Thornes, trust manager, for the LCYCT said: “The funds raised from the Beast Of A Quiz help us support the teenagers and young adults suffering with cancer across the UK.

"We had such an amazing time at last year’s sold out event, and can’t wait to replicate the success this year."

The LCYCT is actively seeking support from individuals and businesses in the region who are interested in ticket and table bookings or donating prizes for the charity.

For more information or to book tickets contact the trust on 01484 510013 or hello@lauracranetrust.org, or visit www.lauracranetrust.org