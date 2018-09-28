Final piece of financial jigsaw for Beech Hill development in place

The final pieces of the financial jigsaw to see the first part of a scheme to redevelop an area of Halifax for homes through to completion are now in place.

September’s full meeting of Calderdale Council has approved inclusion of £1.4 million in its capital programme to allow demolition and infrastructure works to be completed and, subject to £797,000 being made available by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, of which Calderdale is part, remediation works at the Beech Hill site to be undertaken.

In all Calderdale Council’s joint project with Together Housing, supported by the WYCA, will see £76 million investment in the borough, providing around 100 new homes initially. This first phase of new homes is expected to be completed by 2022.

