Final pieces coming together in Puzzle Hall’s renovations

Historic Sowerby Bridge pub and music venue, Puzzle Hall Inn, has taken a significant step towards re-opening with the appointment of Happy Days Building and Roofing to manage the first phase of their renovations.

Puzzle Hall Inn dates back to the 17th century, with a renowned reputation as a music venue both locally and nationally, with regular festivals often attracting large crowds.

Happy Days Building and Roofing, social enterprise, undertake phase one of reconstructing the Puzzle Hall Community Pub, Sowerby Bridge

The Puzzle has held some 850 concerts and hosted approximately 4,250 musicians during the time it was open.

Successfully listed as an asset of community value, Puzzle Hall Inn has received a groundswell of support from the community since closing its doors and there have been ongoing efforts to revive the venue to its former glory.

Now under community ownership, Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited successfully raised over a quarter of a million pounds to renovate and relaunch.

During recent years the building has been a target for thieves and vandals but is set to recover with help from Sowerby Bridge based social enterprise building company Happy Days Building and Roofing.

As a social enterprise, the work of Happy Days Building and Roofing supports their parent charity, Happy Days UK, with profits from their construction work helping to fight homelessness in West Yorkshire.

The role of the company is to provide both a premier building and roofing service, but also take individuals off the streets and help put them to work.

Happy Days Building and Roofing Director Dave Fawcett said: “Sowerby Bridge is our home, and everybody who works here has fond memories of spending days

at Puzzle enjoying the great food and drink while listening to amazing music. I think everybody locally has been willing the team on to reach their goals and meet their funding targets.

“We’re delighted to be a part of the project, and now the work will have twice the impact. Not only will we be restoring such a classic venue, but the money from the work will go towards helping the homeless and vulnerable in Calderdale who need it the most.”

Puzzle Hall Inn hopes to reopen in the spring. Paul Mansley, chairman of the Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited added: “We’re extremely happy to join forces with Happy Days. Their community ethos fits well with what we’re aiming to achieve at the Puzzle Hall Inn, it’s going to be so much more than a pub, more of a community hub, where people from all walks of life will be welcome to join us, to celebrate life, music, friends, clubs and of course, some top quality ales once again.”