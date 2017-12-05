Final stage of 2018 Tour de Yorkshire route to start in Halifax

The route for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire has been revealed at Square Chapel - with the final stage of the race to start in Halifax on Sunday, May 6.

At a press conference this morning (Tuesday), it was revealed that the fourth stage will start at the Piece Hall before heading along the A646 to Mytholmroyd, Luddendenfoot and Hebden Bridge before eventually finishing at the Headrow outside the Town Hall in Leeds.

The first of six categorised climbs in stage four comes on the Côte de Hebden Bridge. Stage four is 186.5km long, passes through 36 towns and villages and features 3,400m of climbs.

Mark Cavendish, who has won 30 stages of the race, will take part in the event.

Stage one will go from Beverley to Doncaster, stage two will go from Barnsley to Ilkley and stage three will go from Richmond to Scarborough.

Sir Gary Verity said: “It was a proud moment unveiling the full route today. We’ve worked hard to design a dramatic and varied parcours which takes in some of our county’s most spectacular terrain. I’m sure the world’s best riders will relish the challenge it poses and we’ll be treated to a tremendous fourth edition.

“Last year’s race attracted 2.2 million spectators and generated £64 million for the local economy, and now that is has been extended from three to four days, the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire promises to be the biggest and best one yet.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It is unbelievably exciting that the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire will start at The Piece Hall on 6 May. An important part of the transformation of The Piece Hall was levelling the central courtyard to make it fit to host world class events, so you could say that the new piazza was made for the Tour de Yorkshire.”

The annual event has been extended to four days for next year’s race and the women’s Tour de Yorkshire race will now take place over two days. It will start on Thursday May 3 and conclude on Sunday May 6 2018.