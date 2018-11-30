Find out which planning applications are the latest to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

These planning applications are the latest to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Warwick Close, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 on application 17/01185/HSE - Change of wall and window materials: 33 Central Park, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Lower Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Demolition of existing extension to rear to facilitate single storey extension with raised balcony: 96 Claremount Road, Boothtown.

Fell three trees and prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 69 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Proposed Menage: Land South East Of Weatherhill Top Farm, Coppy Nook Lane, Cragg Vale.

Two story rear & single storey front and side extensions: High Lees Webb’s Terrace, Boothtown.

Replace existing dormers with rooflights to front and rear: Aldwyn Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 & 8 Brodley Close, Hipperholme.

Change of use from residential (C3 Use) to offices (B1a Use): 132 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Side extension: Camel Hump Farm, Hollingworth Lane, Walsden, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to front: Laburnum Cottage, 1 Laburnum Terrace, Rookes Lane, Norwood Green.

Permanent Equestrian Workers’ Dwelling: Blackshaw Royd Farm, Marsh Lane, Blackshaw Head.

Part demolition of existing dwelling to facilitate construction of two dwellings: 10 Northedge Lane, Hipperholme.

Construction of lean-to to side of waste transfer building, extra bay to the back of transfer building; construction of steel frame building (for a biomass boiler) and permanent siting of existing site offices, canteen and toilet block and extend office/storage (Part Retrospective): Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3 metres(cumulative 6m), maximum height 2.7 metres, 2.7 metres to eaves: 23 White Lee Gardens, Mytholmroyd.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two story side extension: 22 Valley Way Holmfield.

Dormer (Retrospective): 22 Tennyson Street, Lee Mount, Halifax.

Demolition of single-storey side extension and construction of two-storey side extension: 50 St Peters Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey front extension to form porch and extend existing garage: 5 Ambler Grove, Illingworth.

Variation of condition 1 on application 18/00314/HSE - Amended drawings: 7 Marldon Road, Northowram, Halifax.