Find out which planning applications are the latest to appear before Calderdale Council

These planning applications are the latest to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Warwick Close, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 on application 17/01185/HSE - Change of wall and window materials: 33 Central Park, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Lower Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Demolition of existing extension to rear to facilitate single storey extension with raised balcony: 96 Claremount Road, Boothtown.

Fell three trees and prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 69 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Proposed Menage: Land South East Of Weatherhill Top Farm, Coppy Nook Lane, Cragg Vale.

Two story rear & single storey front and side extensions: High Lees Webb’s Terrace, Boothtown.

Replace existing dormers with rooflights to front and rear: Aldwyn Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 & 8 Brodley Close, Hipperholme.

Change of use from residential (C3 Use) to offices (B1a Use): 132 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Side extension: Camel Hump Farm, Hollingworth Lane, Walsden, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to front: Laburnum Cottage, 1 Laburnum Terrace, Rookes Lane, Norwood Green.

Permanent Equestrian Workers’ Dwelling: Blackshaw Royd Farm, Marsh Lane, Blackshaw Head.

Part demolition of existing dwelling to facilitate construction of two dwellings: 10 Northedge Lane, Hipperholme.

Construction of lean-to to side of waste transfer building, extra bay to the back of transfer building; construction of steel frame building (for a biomass boiler) and permanent siting of existing site offices, canteen and toilet block and extend office/storage (Part Retrospective): Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3 metres(cumulative 6m), maximum height 2.7 metres, 2.7 metres to eaves: 23 White Lee Gardens, Mytholmroyd.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two story side extension: 22 Valley Way Holmfield.

Dormer (Retrospective): 22 Tennyson Street, Lee Mount, Halifax.

Demolition of single-storey side extension and construction of two-storey side extension: 50 St Peters Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey front extension to form porch and extend existing garage: 5 Ambler Grove, Illingworth.

Variation of condition 1 on application 18/00314/HSE - Amended drawings: 7 Marldon Road, Northowram, Halifax.