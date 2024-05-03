Fire crews called out to rescue two deer from the canal at Elland Wood Bottom
Crews from Rastrick Fire Station were called to rescue two deer from the canal.
The incident took place at Elland Wood Bottom on Wednesday (May 1).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A specialist officer and water rescue team were mobilised to this incident.
“Despite our best efforts the deer did not survive the ordeal.”
