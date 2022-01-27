Fire crews needed to free victim from a car crash in Halifax

Fire crews had to free a casualty from a car crash in Halifax.

By Emma Ryan
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:44 am

They were called to an incident, involving two vehicles, on Union Street at Halifax at 10.49pm last night (Weds).

One person was trapped in the wreckage and after being freed by the fire crews was given care by a waiting team of paramedics.

