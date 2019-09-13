Fire crews rushed to blaze at Acapulco nightclub in Halifax

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Acapulco nightclub in Halifax after the roof of the club caught on fire.

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick were called to the club on Waterhouse Street at 8.55pm today.

A fire has broken out at the Acapulco nightclub in Halifax (Photo/Video: Max Fearnley)

Three fire engines are in attendance and crews are using five breathing apparatus and a large jet to extinguish the fire.

At 9.48pm the club was still on fire, but firefighters appeared to have the flames under control.

It is not believed that the club was open at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire said: "Three fire engines are in attendance at the Acapulco nightclub in Halifax.

"They are using five breathing apparatus, a large jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"There are no reports of injuries and the extent of damage is not yet known.

"The cause of the fire is unknown but it appears to have started from the roof of the club."