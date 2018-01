A blaze broke out in a pub cellar in Halifax town centre last night.

Fire crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsal were called to the basement of the Plummet Line Hotel, on Bull Lane, at 11.20pm.

Nitrogen cylinders were involved in the fire, which was extinguished just after midnight using four pumps, breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

No injuries were reported, however the three-storey building was left with smoke damage.