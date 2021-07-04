Fire in attic of Halifax home
Two people had to be given first aid after a house fire in Halifax.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:48 pm
Updated
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:50 pm
Crews from Illingworth, Rastrick and Halifax fire stations were called to the fire in a the attic bedroom of a three-storey house in Gibbet Street at 8.42am on Wednesday.
The two people were given first aid by firefighters after suffering smoke inhalation and were left in the care of paramedics.
The teams used a fan to clear the building of smoke.