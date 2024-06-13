Fire in Brighouse: Crews called to a highrise block containing smoke in Brighouse this morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a kitchen fire at a highrise block on Scotty Croft Lane at 12.04am.
Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield along with an aerial appliance were all deployed to put the flames out.
Upon arrival it proved to be a kitchen fire, out upon our crew arrival.
Crews used a high powered fan to clear the remainder of the smoke in the flat.
An occupier was treated by ambulance paramedics for smoke inhalation.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.