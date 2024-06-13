Fire in Brighouse: Crews called to a highrise block containing smoke in Brighouse this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to a flat within a highrise block containing smoke in Brighouse this morning (Thursday).

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a kitchen fire at a highrise block on Scotty Croft Lane at 12.04am.

Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield along with an aerial appliance were all deployed to put the flames out.

Upon arrival it proved to be a kitchen fire, out upon our crew arrival.

Crews used a high powered fan to clear the remainder of the smoke in the flat.

An occupier was treated by ambulance paramedics for smoke inhalation.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.