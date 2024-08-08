Fire in Brighouse: Firefighters from five stations called to tackle derelict building blaze near town centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2024, 08:26 GMT
Firefighters were called to tackle a derelict building fire in Brighouse yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Clifton Road at 5.13pm.

Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Odsal, Halifax and Dewsbury Fire Station were in attendance.

One aerial appliance, six breathing apparatus, three hose reels and one large jet was to extinguish the fire.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

