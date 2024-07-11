Fire in Brighouse: Firefighters from four stations called to tackle blaze in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in Brighouse yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at Phoenix Street involving two portacabins involved in fire at 8.05pm.

Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield and Odsal Fire Stations were in attendance.

Two breathing apparatus, two large jets and one hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and four fire engines dealt with the incident.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk