Fire in Brighouse: Firefighters from four stations called to tackle blaze in town centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in Brighouse yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at Phoenix Street involving two portacabins involved in fire at 8.05pm.

Crews from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield and Odsal Fire Stations were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two breathing apparatus, two large jets and one hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and four fire engines dealt with the incident.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

Related topics:FireBrighouseHuddersfieldCleckheaton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice