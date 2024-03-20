Fire in Halifax: Crews from four fire stations attended to tackle a house fire in Ovenden

Crews from four fire stations attended to tackle a house fire in Ovenden

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the bedroom in Ovenden with four fire engines in attendance.

Teams were alerted at 4.39pm on March 19, with crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Fairweather Green and Rastrick all deployed to put the flames out.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...