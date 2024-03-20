Fire in Halifax: Crews from four fire stations attended to tackle a house fire in Ovenden
Firefighters were called to tackle a house fire in Halifax yesterday (Tuesday).
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the bedroom in Ovenden with four fire engines in attendance.
Teams were alerted at 4.39pm on March 19, with crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Fairweather Green and Rastrick all deployed to put the flames out.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.