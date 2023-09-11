Watch more videos on Shots!

Elland Household Waste Recycling Centre had to be closed earlier today (Monday) after a battery fire in one of the skips.

Calderdale Council, who run the centre, thanked West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for attending and helping.

Anyone who spots an ongoing fire should call 999.

Firefighters were called out earlier today

For fire safety information, including how to fit and check smoke detectors, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/