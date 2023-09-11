News you can trust since 1853
Fire in skip forces Calderdale tip to shut and call out to fire crews

A fire shut a Calderdale tip this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Elland Household Waste Recycling Centre had to be closed earlier today (Monday) after a battery fire in one of the skips.

Calderdale Council, who run the centre, thanked West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for attending and helping.

Anyone who spots an ongoing fire should call 999.

Firefighters were called out earlier todayFirefighters were called out earlier today
For fire safety information, including how to fit and check smoke detectors, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website at https://www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/

The website includes information about how to request a home fire safety check.

