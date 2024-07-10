Fire incident: Drama as firefighters called to put out vehicle blaze in West Vale
Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning (Wednesday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.
Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames.
Police and fire engines are currently blocking Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.
We’ll share more information as we get it.
Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.
For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk
