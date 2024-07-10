Fire incident: Drama as firefighters called to put out vehicle blaze in West Vale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 10:35 BST
Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames.

Police and fire engines are currently blocking Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.

Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning.

We’ll share more information as we get it.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.

For fire safety information and how to book a free home fire safety check, visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

