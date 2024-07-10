Fire incident: Drama as firefighters called to put out vehicle blaze in West Vale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a vehicle fire on Saddleworth Road.

Firefighters were seen extinguishing the flames.

Police and fire engines are currently blocking Saddleworth Road between Long Wall and Stainland Road.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are battling a fire in West Vale this morning.

We’ll share more information as we get it.

Anyone who sees a fire in progress should call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.