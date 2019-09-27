Firefighters called to blaze in Wainstalls

Fire crews are dealing with a blaze at a waste management centre in Wainstalls in Halifax this morning

They were alerted to the fire at Kemp Waste Management on Balkram Edge at 1.10am today.

The road has been shut from the junction of Mount Tabor Road and also Hunter Hill Road, with no access from Moor End Road in Halifax.

Firefighters say no hazardous materials are involved but people who live nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows shut.

The road is expected to be shut until at least mid-morning.

Eight appliances are at the fire, which involves a single storey building.

Buses routes are being diverted, with Metro saying it is unable to serve between Mount Tabor and Mixeneden in either direction until the road has been reopened.