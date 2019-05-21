Firefighters from two counties battle moorland night fire in Todmorden

Firefighters from two different counties have battle a moorland fire in Todmorden.

The incident happened at 8.30pm off Cross Stone Road in Todmorden yesterday.

The blaze covered 100 square metres of moorland involved as fire engines from Todmorden and Littleborough attended along with the Wildfire Unit also from Todmorden

Two specialist Fire Fogging Units (which can be used to tackle fires in more remote areas) were used to extinguish the fire.

The incident comes midway through a consultation being run by Calderdale Council that would see the banning of barbecues and fires in the countryside.

People can have their say on plans which would see stricter prevention methods, through the introduction of Public Spaces Protection Orders, which would prohibit the use of barbecues and lighting of fires in defined areas of the countryside.

The proposals for Public Spaces Protection Orders must be considered by the Council’s Cabinet before they can be put in place. This will happen as soon as possible after the consultation has ended.

The consultation closes on Tuesday 4 June 2019

